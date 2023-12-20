Shaq raises question whether Stephen Curry should be in GOAT conversation: 'I've never seen a guy like him'

Stephen Curry, once again, put on a show for all to see on Tuesday night.

Curry scored seven of the Golden State Warriors' final 11 points in overtime, including the dagger three-pointer, for a 132-126 win over the Boston Celtics.

Of course, that was nothing new for Curry, who dropped 33 on the night – he's been in teams' nightmares for upwards of a decade now, en route to shattering the all-time record for most three-pointers made.

It can be argued that Curry is one of the most influential players of all time thanks to his shooting prowess, but one NBA legend says it might be time to take the conversation further.

With two MVPs, four titles, and still one of the game's best shooters at age 35, Shaquille O'Neal said he is "wondering" if it's time to "start putting him as the best player of all time."

When asked by "NBA on TNT" cohost Kenny Smith if O'Neal would put Curry over himself on the all-time rankings, he answered "yes" without hesitation.

"I played 20 years, watched 20 years before that – I've never seen a guy like him," O'Neal said after the Warriors' victory. "And he's doing it consistently, and he has championships… Is it time to just put him in the conversation as one of the best players ever?"

Curry made a name for himself at Davidson because of his shooting and as the son of NBA veteran Dell Curry. He was the seventh selection of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Warriors (the Minnesota Timberwolves picked Ricky Rubio and Johnny Flynn over him with the fifth and sixth picks, respectively), but no one was able to predict what he would become.

Years ago, Curry was labeled as just a shooter, but it's clear he can do so much more with his game.

In his career, he's averaged 24.7 points per game on 42.7% from three-point land. He's led the NBA in 3-pointers made eight times in his career, and currently leads this season.

