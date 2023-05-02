NBA legend Dwyane Wade faces snide remark about his trans child after Heat-Knicks playoff game

NBA legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union were the subject of heckling on Sunday evening as they left Madison Square Garden following the Miami Heat’s Game 1 victory over the New York Knicks.

Wade and Union were greeted with boos and a sneer about the former basketball player’s child, Zaya – a 15-year-old who came out as transgender and was the subject of a court battle in Los Angeles.

"Why did you mutilate your son?" one person can be heard on video.

Wade did not answer any of the jeers.

The heckling came a few days after the former Heat guard revealed the reason why he and his family moved out of Florida a few years ago. His interview with Rachel Nichols was released as he and Zaya won a court battle in Los Angeles to legally change her name and gender from boy to girl.

He said that he and his family no longer live in Florida over fears that he and his family would not "feel comfortable there."

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade told Nicholas, via People. "A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions," he told Nichols, via People.

"I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."

Wade's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, had prevented Zaya from receiving an updated birth certificate, but the NBA legend said it was in his daughter's "best interest."

"This Petition is about empowering Zaya to live her truth," a November court document said regarding Zaya, who has identified as a female since she was 12.

"A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver's license and filling out college applications."