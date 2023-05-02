Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA legend Dwyane Wade faces snide remark about his trans child after Heat-Knicks playoff game

Wade explained recently why he and his family left Florida

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union were the subject of heckling on Sunday evening as they left Madison Square Garden following the Miami Heat’s Game 1 victory over the New York Knicks.

Wade and Union were greeted with boos and a sneer about the former basketball player’s child, Zaya – a 15-year-old who came out as transgender and was the subject of a court battle in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zaya Wade with Dwyane and Gabrielle Union

From left to right, Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the World Premiere of "Cheaper By the Dozen" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 16, 2022. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

"Why did you mutilate your son?" one person can be heard on video.

Wade did not answer any of the jeers.

The heckling came a few days after the former Heat guard revealed the reason why he and his family moved out of Florida a few years ago. His interview with Rachel Nichols was released as he and Zaya won a court battle in Los Angeles to legally change her name and gender from boy to girl.

He said that he and his family no longer live in Florida over fears that he and his family would not "feel comfortable there."

JAMES HARDEN BURIES GO-AHEAD THREE IN FACE OF AL HORFORD TO LIFT 76ERS OVER CELTICS IN GAME 1 SHOCKER

Dwyane Wade at the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union and her husband former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade told Nicholas, via People. "A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions," he told Nichols, via People.

"I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."

Wade's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, had prevented Zaya from receiving an updated birth certificate, but the NBA legend said it was in his daughter's "best interest."

"This Petition is about empowering Zaya to live her truth," a November court document said regarding Zaya, who has identified as a female since she was 12.

Dwyane Wade sits courtside

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver's license and filling out college applications."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.