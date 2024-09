Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer known for his finger wag after blocking a shot during his career, has died, the NBA announced Monday. He was 58.

The league said Mutombo died after a battle with brain cancer.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."

