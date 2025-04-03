NBA issues warning to Ja Morant after Grizzlies star's apparent finger gun gesture toward Warriors: report

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is not expected to be punished by the NBA for a gun-related gesture he made during a recent game.

According to ESPN, the league issued a warning to Morant but is not planning to fine or suspend him in response to the finger gun gesture the two-time NBA All-Star directed toward the Golden State Warriors' bench Tuesday.

The "[l]eague ruled the celebrations were not intended to be violent in nature, but inappropriate and should refrain," ESPN reported.

Warriors guard Buddy Hield also received a warning from the NBA.

Warriors star Stephen Curry nearly set the 3-point record as he scored 52 points to help lift Golden State to a 134-125 victory over Memphis.

Morant has been disciplined by the NBA multiple times throughout his career, and some of those punishments were due to gun-related incidents. The league handed down an eight-game suspension in 2023 after Morant flashed what appeared to be a gun during a social media livestream at a Colorado nightclub.

Later that year, Morant appeared to flash a weapon while he was in a car during another social media video. He was suspended an additional 25 games.

"Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the time of his second suspension.

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."

Morant was also placed under the microscope after a January 2023 game in which an unidentified individual in the NBA star's vehicle was accused of shining a laser pointer at the Indiana Pacers' team bus. It happened after some members of Morant's entourage were involved in a confrontation with a group of people in the Pacers' traveling party.

The Grizzlies enter Thursday's game against the Miami Heat in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

