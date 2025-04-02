Steph Curry leads Warriors to crucial victory behind 52-point performance

Stephen Curry came dangerously close to setting the 3-point record on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 134-125.

Curry scored 52 points and made 12 3-pointers in the contest. He added 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals as well. He was three 3-pointers away from setting the record held by his former teammate, Klay Thompson, and one 3-pointer away from tying his personal record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Fifty-two points with people draped all over him, all game long," Wariors head coach Steve Kerr said, later adding, "I've been watching this for 11 years, and actually longer before I became his coach. ... You get a real sense of just the magnitude of his talent.

"The guy is amazing to watch."

NBA FAN LEAVES GAME ON STRETCHER AFTER SHOOTING CHALLENGE GOES AWRY

Curry was held without a field goal, and the Warriors lost to the Grizzlies by 51 points in their last matchup. He said he forgot about that game and was more focused on how big the game was when it came to the playoff picture.

The Warriors moved to fifth in the Western Conference with the win, improving to 44-31, and the Grizzlies fell to 44-32. Golden State is also a half-game up on the Minnesota Timberwolves and a full game up on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Curry also passed Jerry West for 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

"I got a little emotional about that," Curry said of passing West. "It was special. In his memory. What he meant to our organization, the league, to the world of basketball. ... That's the logo."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden State will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Memphis will take on the Miami Heat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.