NBA investigating Grizzles' Ja Morant, Warriors' Buddy Hield for gun-related gestures on court: report

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant may not have physically had a gun in his hand, but a gun-related gesture on the court has led to an NBA investigation, according to ESPN.

During the Grizzlies’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, Morant was seen making a gun gesture toward the Warriors’ bench.

The act saw Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, two Golden State stars, visibly upset on the hardwood, with the latter trying to plead to the referee that something should be done to discipline Morant.

That wasn’t the only gun-related gesture on the night, as Buddy Hield of the Warriors was also seen doing the same during the clip of Morant that went viral.

Morant re-posted a photo from an X account, which showed that moment.

League officials will look into both Morant and Hield after the Tuesday night game and "talk to involved parties as soon as Wednesday," ESPN reported.

Morant’s history with gun-related suspensions made the gesture blow up across the basketball world.

He was suspended for eight games in March 2023 after brandishing a handgun on social media at the strip club Shotgun Willie’s outside of Denver.

Then, Morant was docked the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season after he flashed a handgun again on a social media live video.

"Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the time of his second suspension.

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."

Morant commented at the time, saying that he realized "how much hurt I’ve caused."

"I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera – who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me – I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise."

The 25-year-old point guard has played in 46 games this season, where he’s averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies sit sixth in Western Conference standings with a 44-32 record in what is a heated race toward the postseason.

