NBA greats Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups highlight Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 nominees

A star-studded tip-off party on the plaza just outside the Indiana Pacers' home arena on Thursday marked the official start to NBA All-Star weekend.

Friday's All-Star festivities included the highly anticipated announcement of the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalists. This year's finalists list was made up of 14 outstanding individuals who have contributed to the game of basketball in a variety of ways. Former NBA players Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups, as well as former WNBA standout Seimone Augustus highlight the 2024 group of nominees.

The list of finalists will now be reviewed by the Honor Committee. The committee will decide who will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The formal unveiling of the 2024 class is scheduled to take place in April during the Final Four. State Farm Stadium in Arizona is slated to host this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament's semifinals and championship games.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo said those who were selected as finalists had made a significant impact on the game.

"Being named a Finalist for the Class of 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a testament to the highest echelons of achievement in the sport," Jerry Colangelo Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame chairman said in a news release. "It's an honor that reflects not only individual greatness but also the long-lasting impact on the game itself."

Carter, who played in an NBA-record 22 seasons before walking away from the court following the 2019-20 season, reacted to his nomination, saying he loved playing the game.

"More than anything, it wasn’t about the numbers," Carter said on Friday during a news conference. "I was asked, probably five years prior to retirement, ‘Why are you still playing? You’re killing your average.’ I said, ‘But I still love to play.’ And that's what mattered."

A complete list of this year's nominees is listed below:

North American Committee

Chauncey Billups (NBA player)

Vince Carter (NBA player)

Michael Cooper (NBA player)

Walter Davis (NBA player)

Bo Ryan (NCAA coach)

Charles Smith (High school coach)

Aside from NBA players and college and high school basketball coaches, the Naismith Hall of Fame recognizes former WNBA players, former women's college basketball players, international players and others who have contributed to the sport.

Women's Committee

Seimone Augustus (WNBA player)

Marian Washington (NCAA coach)

Veteran Committee

Dick Barnett (NBA player)

Harley Redin (Coach)

International Committee

Michele Timms (WNBA player)

Contributors Committee

Doug Collins (NBA coach, broadcaster)

Herb Simon (NBA owner)

Jerry West (NBA executive)

Longtime sports columnist, NBA reporter and current educator J.A. Adande was a recipient of the Curt Gowdy Media Award. SLAM Magazine founder Dennis Page, former television program "NBA Inside Stuff" and play-by-play broadcaster Debbie Antonelli also received the award for their contributions.