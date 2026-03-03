Expand / Collapse search
Washington Wizards

Wizards' Trae Young ejected from team's loss to Rockets, has yet to play game for team

Young was acquired by the Wizards in January

Ryan Gaydos
Trae Young was traded to the Washington Wizards in January and has yet to make an appearance on the floor for the team in any capacity as he deals with injuries.

On Monday night, he did show up in the box score.

Trae Young shoots around

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Feb. 24, 2026. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

The four-time All-Star was ejected from the team’s 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets after he left the bench to complain to an official. The decision occurred as the referees sorted out a tense confrontation between Houston’s Tari Eason and Washington’s Jamir Watkins. Eason was also ejected.

"Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.," Young wrote on X, "but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!"

Young’s Wizards debut could be happening as soon as later this week.

Trae Young on the bench in January 2026

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young, center, looks on from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Jan. 19, 2026, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe was asked about Young’s status and said the star guard was trending toward being ready to play against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Young posted on Instagram his target date of "3/5" – appearing to indicate that his return was near.

Young has been dealing with knee and quadriceps injuries since the start of the season. He played in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game.

He was traded on Jan. 9 for Corey Kispert and C.J. McCollum. Atlanta also received a trade exception in the deal.

Trae Young talks to reporters

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) meets with the media during his first return to play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Feb. 24, 2026. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Young emerged as a prolific scorer since he made his NBA debut during the 2018-19 season. He’s averaging 25.2 points and 9.8 assists in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

