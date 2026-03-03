Wizards' Trae Young ejected from team's loss to Rockets, has yet to play game for team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trae Young was traded to the Washington Wizards in January and has yet to make an appearance on the floor for the team in any capacity as he deals with injuries.

On Monday night, he did show up in the box score.

The four-time All-Star was ejected from the team’s 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets after he left the bench to complain to an official. The decision occurred as the referees sorted out a tense confrontation between Houston’s Tari Eason and Washington’s Jamir Watkins. Eason was also ejected.

"Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.," Young wrote on X, "but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!"

Young’s Wizards debut could be happening as soon as later this week.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe was asked about Young’s status and said the star guard was trending toward being ready to play against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Young posted on Instagram his target date of "3/5" – appearing to indicate that his return was near.

Young has been dealing with knee and quadriceps injuries since the start of the season. He played in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game.

He was traded on Jan. 9 for Corey Kispert and C.J. McCollum. Atlanta also received a trade exception in the deal.

Young emerged as a prolific scorer since he made his NBA debut during the 2018-19 season. He’s averaging 25.2 points and 9.8 assists in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.