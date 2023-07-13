NBA agent Rich Paul says LeBron James would 'just be Karl Malone' without elite athleticism

No supreme athleticism, no problem – at least in super agent Rich Paul's opinion.

Paul believes that four-time NBA Champion LeBron James would still end up being one of the greatest players in basketball history – even if he was not gifted with elite athletic abilities.

Earlier this year, James wrapped up his 20th season in the NBA. The now 38-year-old James has been a model of consistency throughout his storied career, and during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Paul shared his thoughts on James' longevity.

"He's one guy that I'm not going to say no about," Paul said when asked if James could play into his mid-40s. "I think it's important to understand what really motivates him.... As long as his mind is there, as long as he's still excited about playing the game – in addition to the health – absolutely."

Paul then suggested that James' athleticism was a bonus, and that he would still be considered a great player without it.

"I always tease him, I say, 'If you're athleticism went away, you'd just be Karl Malone. It's fine.' You could pick and pop, shoot the jumper, make the right reads. He can literally play for as long as he wants. And at this point obviously he's not playing for finances, he's playing because he loves the game."

Malone, a basketball Hall of Famer, is currently in third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. In February, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's new all-time scoring champion.

Malone was a two-time MVP and a 14-time All-Star. The Utah Jazz legend was able to put together an impressive career without a lot of athletic flashiness on the court. Malone and his longtime teammate John Stockton used pick-and-rolls against opposing teams to create a formidable duo.

Malone was also a member of the 1992 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team, which is known as the "Dream Team."

James was not a natural mid-range shooter when he entered the NBA, but over the years he has developed into an efficient jump shooter.

During the 2003-04 season, James' rookie year, he was a 29% three-point shooter. But, James has shown an ability to evolve his skill set over the years. By the time he left the Cavaliers and joined the Miami Heat he was shooting 33% from beyond the arch.

During the 2012-13 season, James' third year with the Heat, his three-point shooting percentage was up to 40.6%.

After two decades in the league, James is certainly not quite as athletic as he once was. But, his high basketball IQ and his willingness to constantly refine his game has allowed him to remain one of the top players in the NBA.