Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden recalls epiphany about Redskins before mission: 'I'm gonna be dead next week'

Not even being a part of the operation to kill Usama bin Laden could take sports fandom out of the equation.

Robert O'Neill was in Afghanistan as part of SEAL Team 6 in April 2011, days away from the mission that was nearly a decade in the making.

However, despite being on the other side of the globe, O'Neill still had one of his priorities in order - his favorite team, the then-Washington Redskins, had the 10th selection in the draft.

Suddenly, he no longer cared about the draft during what he admitted was a "weird time to be in Afghanistan."

O'Neill knew that if Operation Neptune Spear did not go as planned, he might not make it home alive.

"I remember watching the NFL Draft, and I was on a treadmill thinking the Redskins need an offensive tackle," O'Neill said on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show." "And then on the treadmill suddenly realizing, ‘It doesn’t matter to me, I guess; I’m gonna be dead next week.’"

It all worked out for O'Neill. His Redskins took defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, so it was not the tackle he wanted (Nate Solder was the next pick), but luckily for him, his worries about the Redskins were over – for now.

The mission proved to be successful, and O'Neill came home alive, and he got to see Kerrigan make four Pro Bowls in a Washington uniform.

In fact, Washington did not even take an offensive lineman until the seventh round, but it is hard to be mad at the organization for selecting Kerrigan.

