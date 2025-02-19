Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL

Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden recalls epiphany about Redskins before mission: 'I'm gonna be dead next week'

Robert O'Neill was in Afghanistan for the NFL Draft

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Robert O'Neill was locked into NFL Draft before Bin Laden mission Video

Robert O'Neill was locked into NFL Draft before Bin Laden mission

Robert O'Neill joked that he would be "dead next week" while stressing about the NFL Draft before the mission to kill Bin Laden.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Not even being a part of the operation to kill Usama bin Laden could take sports fandom out of the equation.

Robert O'Neill was in Afghanistan as part of SEAL Team 6 in April 2011, days away from the mission that was nearly a decade in the making.

However, despite being on the other side of the globe, O'Neill still had one of his priorities in order - his favorite team, the then-Washington Redskins, had the 10th selection in the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rob O'Neill

Robert O'Neill, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, speaks at the "Best of Blount" Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014. (Getty Images)

Suddenly, he no longer cared about the draft during what he admitted was a "weird time to be in Afghanistan."

O'Neill knew that if Operation Neptune Spear did not go as planned, he might not make it home alive.

"I remember watching the NFL Draft, and I was on a treadmill thinking the Redskins need an offensive tackle," O'Neill said on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show." "And then on the treadmill suddenly realizing, ‘It doesn’t matter to me, I guess; I’m gonna be dead next week.’"

Robert O'Neill throwing pitch

Rob O'Neill, a former Navy SEAL who participated in the raid that killed Usama bin Laden, throws out the first pitch before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros on May 14, 2016 in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

JOHN MADDEN'S GRANDSON, FORMER MICHIGAN FOOTBALL PLAYER, HIRED TO COMMANDERS' COACHING STAFF

It all worked out for O'Neill. His Redskins took defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, so it was not the tackle he wanted (Nate Solder was the next pick), but luckily for him, his worries about the Redskins were over – for now.

The mission proved to be successful, and O'Neill came home alive, and he got to see Kerrigan make four Pro Bowls in a Washington uniform.

Ryan Kerrigan in 2020

Ryan Kerrigan, #91 of the Washington Football Team, celebrates after recording a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField on Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In fact, Washington did not even take an offensive lineman until the seventh round, but it is hard to be mad at the organization for selecting Kerrigan.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.