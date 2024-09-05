Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden slaps hotel with lawsuit over incident that derailed career: 'Didn't happen'

FIRST ON FOX: Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, the man credited with killing Usama Bin Laden, is speaking out after recently filing a lawsuit against the hotel where he allegedly assaulted a security guard and used a racial slur, which he vehemently denies and says has crippled his business career.

"I've lost a ton of business. There was a point in my career where I was giving 300 speeches in one year, between 250 and 300 speeches and that many cities in a year, and now it's just dried up, because it’s a bad look that didn't happen," O’Neill told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview about the notorious incident at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, Texas in August last year when he was accused of assaulting a loss-prevention officer while intoxicated and calling that guard, who is white, the "N word."

O’Neill, a former SEAL Team 6 member, who has received two Silver Stars and four Bronze Stars, says he never assaulted anyone and never used the slur which prompted him to file a lawsuit against the Omni Hotel. In the lawsuit, O’Neill argues that the security guard, Johnny Lee Loomis, should never have been hired, due to his allegedly checkered past, and alleges that he made false statements about that night.

"Hotel Defendants knowingly, recklessly, and negligently hired and retained Loomis as a security guard, despite Loomis’ publicly available history as a pedophile and child sex purveyor," the lawsuit states. "Hotel Defendants also knowingly, recklessly, and negligently hired and retained Loomis as a security guard despite his known history of violence and of making false accusations of violence and misconduct against Hotel guests."

O’Neill acknowledges that he had had a drink after a long day after a speaking engagement, falling asleep at the hotel bar, and that he had encountered Loomis while trying to get back into his room, but denies striking Loomis or calling him a racial slur.

"It had been a long day flying from New York to Dallas, and then we had a dinner meeting and whatnot and went to the cigar bar and then came back, and generally just being in a hospitality environment such as a hotel, you know, you sit at the bar having a try to have a nightcap and then fell asleep at the bar, which, unfortunately, has happened before and then getting semi escorted up to my hotel room, which is fine. I guess that can happen," O’Neill recounted.

"It's odd that it's only one guy that did it. It's odd the way that he knew he was going to a place with no audio and video, and also it's just odd that he's trying to use my wallet, my key, when as a loss-prevention officer, he has a key to a room. And any time I've seen it happen or been around security guys from a hotel, they have their own key. They don't need the guy's keys. So I was actually surprised at first when the police showed up."

O’Neill continued. "It wasn't until later that I found out that not only had I been accused of assault, I'd been accused of using a racial slur. And that, to me, was odd, too, along with the one guy escorting me up to him being a middle-aged white guy, like a dude in his 60s and all of a sudden he's claiming assault and claiming a racial slur, which with two guys alone in a hallway is just to me, silly."

O’Neill said the slur is a "horrible word" that he would "never use" and says he supports law enforcement and was treated well by local police but alleges in the lawsuit that Loomis has a track record of false statements and altercations with guests.

The lawsuit states that Loomis has "been involved in several other physical altercations with guests at the Hotel" and that in one case, Loomis "published false statements and instigated that guest’s arrest, claiming the guest had started the altercation."

"On at least one occasion before August 22, 2023, law enforcement personnel specifically warned Hotel Defendants about Loomis and his background," the lawsuit states. "Yet, Hotel Defendants retained Loomis in his supervisory role, giving him continued, unsupervised access to Hotel premises and guests of all ages. Hotel Defendants also took no remedial or disciplinary action against Loomis."

"This lawsuit seeks substantial compensatory and punitive damages against Hotel Defendants for negligent hiring, screening, retention, and supervision arising from Hotel Defendants’ employment of Loomis, for Loomis’ false statements, and for events that occurred at the Hotel on or about August 22, 2023."

The lawsuit also states that Loomis did not hold the proper security guard registration credentials in accordance with Texas law and that Louisiana law enforcement, where Loomis had been previously employed, had called to warn the hotel about Loomis and the hotel continued employing him.

O’Neill told Fox News Digital that a main reason he filed the lawsuit was to restore his name that he says has been forever sullied due to false allegations.

"There's a ton of damage done, and the internet is forever," O'Neill said. "And it's just hard to just sit here and say, well, that's not really me when it's already out there. People that know me know this is not me. Obviously, I want to restore my reputation. I want to restore the way my family is treated and the way that they think about my reputation and their relationships with me. And most importantly, I've been thinking about this for a year, and I assure you, that's a long time to keep my mouth shut, especially with my platforms. But, I really don't want anyone else to have to deal with this."

"When my grandkids Google my name or Neptune's Spear or 9/11, this article that's not even true will come up, and that affects everything from my family life, my legacy, my business, my military career," O'Neill added.

"Even friends and family when they've gone places they've heard whispers and stuff like that, it's just, it's a shame. And. I mean, the lawsuit speaks for itself but again, just the fact that there are people out there that will print anything for a headline."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Omni Hotel, which provided the following statement: "On August 23, 2023, the Frisco Police Department was dispatched to the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star due to a disturbance call regarding guest, Robert O’Neill. Upon arrival on the scene, the responding police officers conducted their own investigation and made the determination to take Mr. O’Neill into custody."

"The Frisco Police Department arrested Mr. O’Neill for public intoxication and assault. The security staff at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star followed all appropriate protocols to ensure the safety of its guests and associates.

"We will let due process play out in the court of law. Omni Hotels & Resorts followed all standard and legal protocols, including background checks upon hiring Mr. Loomis, which includes all national registries. No convictions and arrests were found. Omni has placed Mr. Loomis on suspension while this incident is under investigation. There will be no further comment at this time."

Loomis did not respond to Fox News Digital's media inquiry.