Navarro stamps HR into van window

Chicago Cubs catcher Dioner Navarro figured out an easy way to make a delivery through the post office on Friday afternoon.

In the bottom of the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves, Navarro hit a Luis Avilan pitch over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Ave. for a game-tying homer.

Now we don't know where the home run landed, but Twitter posts show a post office van with a broken window.

Dioner Navarro's home run broke this car window on the fly @Cubs @MLB pic.twitter.com/0yWAEOiATh

-- Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) September 20, 2013

This fan tweeted a picture of himself standing by the van with what he claims to be Navarro's homer.

Cubs Dioner Navarro home run to Waveland breaks the window of mail truck pic.twitter.com/s28AOsXg5d

-- BALLHAWK DAVE (@Super_Dave) September 20, 2013

For a replay of the blast, click here . Unfortunately MLB.com's video doesn't show where the ball landed after it left it the Friendly Confines.

By the way, the Braves scored four times in the ninth to win 9-5.

Yep, just a typical day at Wrigley Field.