Nats top Astros 6-2, claim first World Series title in franchise history

For a seventh straight game, the road team emerged victorious in the 2019 World Series.

The Washington Nationals claimed the first world championship in franchise history, defeating the Houston Astros, 6-2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB POSTSEASON COVERAGE

Washington won the first two games in Houston, then Houston returned the favor by taking three straight in D.C. With Wednesday night’s victory, the Nats took two more in Texas.

HOUSTON ASTROS STAR ALEX BREGMAN DISCLOSES DEATH OF GRANDFATHER AHEAD OF WORLD SERIES GAME 7

Houston starter Zack Greinke rolled through the first six innings, allowing just one hit and walking one. But then Washington’s Anthony Rendon smacked a solo homer in the seventh, and Howie Kendrick greeted reliever Will Harris with a two-run shot, giving the Nats a 3-2 lead.

In the eighth, Juan Soto's single scored Adam Eaton, giving the Nats a 4-2 lead.

Eaton then knocked in two runs with a single in the top of the ninth, giving Washington a 6-2 lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Astros had gotten off to a 2-0 start, scoring once in the bottom of the second on Yuli Gurriel's home run off Washington starter Max Scherzer, and again in the bottom of the fifth when Carlos Correa's two-out RBI single eluded diving Washington third baseman Rendon.

The Nationals franchise moved to Washington in 2005 after starting as the Montreal Expos in 1969. Prior to the Nationals' arrival in D.C., the nation's capital had gone without Major League Baseball for more than 30 years.

The first version of the Washington Senators became the Minnesota Twins in 1961 after winning three American League pennants and one World Series title. The new version of the Senators, started in 1961, became the Texas Rangers in 1972. That club never won a title in D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.