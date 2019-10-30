Houston Astros star Alex Bregman discloses death of grandfather ahead of World Series Game 7

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman announced Wednesday that his maternal grandfather had died, hours before he was to play in Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

Fox 26 reported that Bregman disclosed the information during a pregame conversation with local business owner Jim McIngvale.

“If you see her today, she’s not doing well,” Bregman said of his mother, “my grandpa died a few hours ago.”

Bregman also posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself and other family members surrounding his grandpa. A message reads: “RIP tonight is for you.”

Bregman has smashed three home runs and recorded eight RBI in the series, making him a potential MVP if the Astros win Wednesday night's Game 7.