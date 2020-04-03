Nationals star Max Scherzer 'hunkered down' with ex-teammate, staying prepared for 2020 season

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer is still preparing for the 2020 baseball season and is using a former teammate to help him out due to the uncertain circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scherzer revealed Thursday on 106.7 The Fan’s “Grant & Danny Show” that he and former Detroit Tigers catcher Bryan Holaday, who was looking to make the Baltimore Orioles’ roster, were hanging out together at the pitcher’s home with their wives at the start of the pandemic.

It ended up turning into something more.

“He was a catcher who caught me when I was in Detroit and our wives have always been really good friends ever since and we’ve always been good buds as well,” Scherzer said. “When we played the Orioles, they came over and hung out with us and the whole virus thing was starting to blow up. So they hunkered down with us and [when] everything was getting shut down we just said, ‘Hey, would you guys stay with us [during] this quarantine?’”

Scherzer is lucky enough to have a professional catcher in his home at a time where Florida is beginning to restrict access to parks and gyms as the pandemic ensues.

“We’re just training in the mornings, playing catch,” he said. “If I need to throw a bullpen or two, he’ll catch it. And if he needs me to flip some baseballs to him so he can hit into a net, I’ll do that for him as well. Right now we got a good little thing going. This little family that we have right now taking care of each other, he’s got two kids as well so we have four kids, four dogs so life’s pretty crazy.”

Scherzer and Holaday were teammates from 2012 to 2014 while on the Tigers. Scherzer signed with the Nationals prior to the start of the 2015 season. Holaday spent time with the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins since then.