Washington Nationals

Nationals' James Wood becomes 1st player to receive 4 intentional walks since Barry Bonds

Wood is in his 2nd season with the Nationals

Ryan Gaydos
Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood entered Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with 22 home runs and was looking for more when he was up at the plate.

However, Angels pitchers decided to pitch around him for the most part.

James Wood vs Padres

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, #29, runs towards first as he grounds out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Wood had six plate appearances and was intentionally walked four times. It was the first time a batter was intentionally walked four times in a game since Barry Bonds in 2004.

The only others to be intentionally walked four times in a game since at least 1955 were Roger Maris, Garry Templeton, Manny Ramirez and Andre Dawson, who received five intentional walks in May 1990.

Wood did go 1-for-2 with a stolen base. The Nationals defeated the Angles, 7-4, in 11 innings.

James Wood in the dugout

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, #29, is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a double by Nathaniel Lowe during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Wood has been one of the better players for the Nationals since he entered the league in 2024. He had 31 home runs and 105 RBI with a .274 batting average and a .863 OPS, according to his 162-game average. His numbers have been compared to Juan Soto and Bryce Harper.

"Those are some of the best guys to put on a jersey," he said Saturday, via ESPN. "I definitely strive to be guys like that. They've been doing it -- Juan Soto for seven-plus years and Bryce Harper for 12-plus years -- I know I got a long way to go, but it's definitely cool."

More importantly, Wood has to help get Washington back into the winning column.

Despite the win against the Angels, the Nationals only improved to 35-49. Washington hasn’t won more than 80 games since 2019 – the same year Washington won the World Series that year.

James Wood in Los Angeles

Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., #2, celebrates with Nationals left fielder James Wood, #29, after the final out of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Wood has been the best player for the Nats, according to his wins above replacement (3.9).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.