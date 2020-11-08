Nationals invite Biden to throw out first pitch to start 2021 season

The Washington Nationals are ready for President-elect Joe Biden to throw out the first pitch next season.

The Nationals released a statement Saturday saying they were anticipating Biden throwing out the first pitch to begin the 2021 season at Nationals Park.

“We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season,” the team said.

“We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital.”

The Nationals welcomed Biden hours after it was projected that the Democrat presidential candidate would pick up Pennsylvania and Nevada and thus have enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

Biden threw out the first pitch in 2009 at Camden Yards in Baltimore when he served as vice president.

President Trump notably has not thrown out the first pitch at any stadium. He told reporters in the summer that he was going to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium, but the team reportedly had no plans for that to happen.

Before he was president, Trump threw out the first pitch at an independent team’s stadium in 2004. He short-hopped a pitch in front of the plate, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch to start MLB’s abbreviated season, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Fauci's throw landed as a dud in front of home plate.