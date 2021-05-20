Nationals' Dave Martinez throws first base after getting ejected from game

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was the talk of the team’s narrow victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Martinez appeared to be irate at the umpires in the seventh inning of the game after Trea Turner was called out for running out of the baseline.

He was yelling at the home plate umpire and as he was being thrown out of the game he ran down to first base and tried to make a point. He stepped on first base a few times and took the base out of its hole and slammed and kicked it.

He addressed the incident with reporters after the 4-3 victory.

"I'm beside myself with this out-of-the-baseline thing. I think it's awful. ... I'm over it. I'm really over it. I'm going to argue it 1,000 times when I see it," Martinez said, via MASN Sports.

Max Scherzer picked up the win for Washington. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight Cubs batters. He passed Jim Bunning for 19th all-time on the MLB strikeout list. He now has 2,860 strikeouts in his career.

Juan Soto contributed with a solo home run in the fifth – his fourth of the season. Soto finished 3-for-5 on the night. Turner added an RBI and Kyle Schwarber had two RBIs in the game.

Cubs slugger Javy Baez made it interesting in the ninth with a solo home run off of Brad Hand. But the reliever was able to hold it down to secure the win and the save.

Washington is now 17-22 on the year and the Cubs are 21-21.