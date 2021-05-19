Yankees' Corey Kluber throws no-hitter vs. Rangers, 6th pitcher to accomplish feat this season

New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber became the sixth pitcher in MLB this season to throw a no-hitter.

Kluber went all nine innings in the Yankees’ 2-0 victory against the Texas Rangers and did not surrender a hit. He struck out nine batters and picked up his fourth win of the season.

It was the second no-hitter thrown in as many days. Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Kluber is the first Yankees pitcher to throw a no-hitter since David Cone did it in 1999. His was a perfect game againts the Montreal Expos.

According to Elias Sports, he is the third pitcher to throw a no-hitter against a team he previously pitched for in the same or previous season and it is the eighth time of multiple no-hitters in a two-day span and the first time it has happened since 1990.

New York gave Kluber just enough run support to eke out the victory.

The Yankees pushed two runs across the plate in the sixth inning thanks to RBIs from D.J. LeMahieu and Tyler Wade. Kyle Higashioka and Wade both scored the runs.

Gleyber Torres, who was on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus even while fully vaccinated, was 2-for-2 in the game with a walk.

Rangers left-handed pitcher Hyeon-Jong Yang was tagged with the loss. He gave up the two earned runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. After he was taken out, the bullpen only surrendered one hit.

Kluber joined Turbull, San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove, Chicago White Sox's Carlos Rodon, Baltimore Orioles’ John Means and Cincinnati Reds’ Wade Miley who have thrown no-hitters this season. Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning no-hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but MLB didn’t count it as an official no-hitter in its record books because of its doubleheader rules.

New York is now 24-19 this season and Texas fell to 19-26.