Washington Nationals

Nationals All-Star demoted to minor leagues after staying at casino overnight: reports

CJ Abrams reportedly broke curfew, staying out until 8 a.m. despite a 1 p.m. game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
CJ Abrams' season is ending earlier than everyone else's.

The Washington Nationals demoted their All-Star shortstop to the minor leagues after he broke curfew by staying at a casino until 8 a.m., according to multiple reports.

Abrams is said to have stayed at a Bally's casino in Chicago into the early hours of Friday morning. The Nationals had a game scheduled against the Cubs at 1 p.m. that afternoon, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk.

CJ Abrams

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams smiles after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.  (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

However, Abrams apparently was at the casino until roughly five hours before the first pitch.

Abrams was named an All-Star for the first time this season. He boasts career highs with a .246/.314/.433 slash line. He was a top prospect who was part of the Juan Soto trade between the Nats and the San Diego Padres.

General manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Saturday the demotion was not "performance-based" and was an "internal issue."

CJ Abrams fielding

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins first baseman Jake Burger during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park.  (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Abrams is reportedly being sent to the organization's minor league complex in West Palm Beach, home to the team's Florida Complex League team. However, that league's season ended in July, and the seasons for minor league teams at other levels end this weekend. So, it's likely the end of Abrams' 2024 campaign.

The 23-year-old is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason.

CJ Abrams hitting

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams hits an infield single against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park.  (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

Five years after winning its first World Series, Washington entered Saturday with a 68-86 record. Since that championship campaign, the Nats have finished well below .500 in each season, including a 55-107 record in 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.v