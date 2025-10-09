Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Liberty

Natasha Cloud warns against WNBA's declining activism edge, recalls pivotal 2020 season: 'We saved democracy'

Natasha Cloud credited the WNBA with galvanizing sports world in 2020

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA has experienced unprecedented growth and attention over the past few seasons.

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud reflected on how players have wielded the league’s growing influence, particularly during the 2020 season. That year marked the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while incidents of police brutality sparked social justice and equality protests across the U.S., bringing the height of the Black Lives Matter movement to the forefront.

That summer, in the bio-secure bubble in Florida, players across the WNBA used their platforms to display activism. Cloud was among those who spoke out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Natasha Cloud looks on

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud during a game against the Golden State Valkyries at Barclays Center May 29, 2025, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

She credited WNBA players with being leading voices and helping preserve democracy in America at a pivotal moment.

"I just wish that during this time we would have a little bit more voices from our league because there was a point where we saved democracy in 2020, and no one wants to give us that. But you were one of the heads of leading that and doing it in a very loud and harsh way, but a very subtle and graceful way," Cloud said during a recent appearance on "A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe.

Natasha Cloud warms up before a game

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud warms up before a game against the Seattle Storm at Barclays Center July 6, 2025, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

"Which really just galvanized and impacted the sports world to do the same, and it put pressure on people."

WNBA COMMISSIONER DENIES ALLEGED STATEMENT SAYING CAITLIN CLARK SHOULD BE 'GRATEFUL' TO LEAGUE FOR SUCCESS

While Cloud views 2020 as a hallmark year, she also expressed concerns about the decline she's seen in advocacy in today's WNBA.

Natasha Cloud dribbles

Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Barclays Center Aug. 21, 2025 in New York City, N.Y. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

"Every part of activism is important," Cloud said. "I just don’t want to lose that as the W because we always have been on the forefront, and I would say, like, the last two or three years I’ve seen us kind of fall back for the protection of obviously our families and how we provide for our families."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cloud averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 assists per game in her first season with the Liberty. She joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024 and spent the first eight seasons of her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.  

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue