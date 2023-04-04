Nashville Predators hold Pride night after mass killing carried out by transgender shooter: commentary

Around the NHL, "Pride Night" has become a hot-button issue. Several teams and players have opted out of the events citing religious or cultural beliefs.

However, the Nashville Predators went full-steam ahead with their "Pride Night" celebration just eight days after a transgender shooter killed six people at a Christian school, including three children.

Most recently, Buffalo Sabres player Ilya Lyubushkin declined to wear a "Pride Night" jersey. However, the rest of the team went ahead with the program.

The Chicago Blackhawks did not wear their Pride-themed jerseys on March 22. The Minnesota Wild ditched their "Pride Night" sweaters despite promoting them prior to their game March 7. As did the New York Rangers back in January.

Because of the clear problems with trying to force players to conform with beliefs that many do not agree with, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hinted that the league might forgo future "Pride Night" events altogether.

But one team not forgoing Pride Night" is the Nashville Predators. In fact, the Predators issued some of the staunchest support for the initiative in the entire league.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie appeared to take a shot at players and teams who have opted out of the Pride jerseys.

"There’s been a little bit of frustration on my end with what has kind of transpired this year," Barrie said prior to Tuesday’s game. "I know how hard it can be for people to come out and live their authentic lives, and I hope none of the stuff that has gone on has pushed anybody back."

Predators head coach John Hynes also strongly backed the initiative, saying all the players supported it.

"All the players will be wearing the jerseys," Hynes said. "It’s something that we’ve talked about as an organization, and we believe we’re an inclusive organization and truly believe that hockey is a safe place for everybody."

The Predators social media team also threw itself fully into "Pride Night," pumping out tweet after tweet promoting the event.

Of course, this event comes just eight days after a transgender shooter opened fire at a Christian school killing six people, including three children.

The individual appeared to target the school specifically because of its religious views. Now, in the same city, the Nashville Predators throw their full support into "Pride Night."

I, personally, can’t wait for Christian Pride Night at Bridgestone Arena to support those who lost their lives.

But, I’ll probably be waiting for a while.