NASCAR's Ross Chastain 'probably needs to get his butt whooped,' Brennan Poole says after crash

Poole was not happy after Chastain bumped him into the wall and ended his and Kyle Larson's day at Dover

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NASCAR star Ross Chastain took some heat on Monday during the Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway as he appeared to cause a crash in the first stage of the race.

Brennan Poole was racing Austin Dillon on the backstretch into the turn when Chastain got into the back of Poole and appeared to send him up the track, collecting Kyle Larson in the process. Larson expressed his unhappiness with Chastain to his team on the radio.

Brennan Poole wreck

The #15 Millennium Jet Card Ford, driven by Brennan Poole, is towed after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 1, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson in Dover

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Ford, walks the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on April 29, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Poole took it a step further in an interview with FOX’s Jamie Little.

"The 3 was on the outside of me. Him and I had been racing for position and, I mean, you’re side-by-side there’s not like a whole lot of room," Poole explained. "There’s nothing more that I could do in the situation. I haven’t really seen the replay, but it felt like I just got ran over really for no reason 80 laps into the race.

"Doesn’t make any sense to me. I guess that’s something he’s been known to do here recently. Probably needs to get his butt whooped."

Chastain said on his radio communications he "did not mean to do that."

Chastain has garnered some flak among NASCAR drivers with his aggressiveness on the track. He has been in a feud with Denny Hamlin after incidents at Gateway and Atlanta last season.

Ross Chastain at Dover

Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Jockey Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on April 29, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

He made waves last year at Martinsville, where he inched into the Championship Four with what is now known as the "Hail Melon." The move has since been banned.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.