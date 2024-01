Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick revealed in an episode of a Netflix documentary how he was able to name his son Beau.

Reddick was among the drivers profiled in "NASCAR: Full Speed," which took an inside look at the top stars vying for a NASCAR Championship during the 2023 season. Reddick said in the second episode he made a bet with his wife before the start of the Xfinity Championship race in 2019.

"Me and Alexa are pregnant. She and I are going back and forth on what we’re going to name our kid. We haven’t found middle ground. We’re kind of on opposite ends of it," Reddick explained. "And she was like, ‘If you go win this championship, you can name our son Beau or whatever else you like. But if you lose it, I get to name our kid whatever I like.’"

Reddick said his wife wanted to name their son Ryker. Alexa, who was off-screen, said she liked Carter and still had the list of baby names on her phone.

He said the bet motivated him to win the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway that year.

"There was no way I’m gonna lose this championship," Reddick recalled. "And that’s what put me over the edge."

The two first revealed the bet in an interview with NBC Sports in 2020.

Reddick won the Xfinity Championship in 2018 and 2019. He was also the regular season champion in 2019.

He finally picked up a full-time ride for Richard Childress Racing in 2020 and was with them through the 2022 season. He joined Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team in 2023.

Reddick finished the 2023 season in sixth place.