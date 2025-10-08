Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez's family involved in terrifying car crash

Suarez competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 8

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez revealed Tuesday that his family was involved a frightening car crash and showed pictures of the damage on his social media account.

The entire SUV appeared to be completely totaled. He credited the vehicle with saving the lives of his wife, mother and mother-in-law.

Daniel and Julia Suarez look on

Julia and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, look on during qualifying for the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother and mother in law. Yesterday was a very scary day," he wrote on X. "Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive."

Officials told WCNC in Charlotte the crash occurred along North Carolina 73 in eastern Lincoln County.

Julia Suarez was driving west on the highway and was going to make a left turn when she got rear-ended and pushed into the eastbound lanes, crashing into two other vehicles in the process, North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the station. The three occupants in the car were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Daniel Suarez coming out of his car

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) climbs into his car during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sept. 6, 2025.  (Joe Puetz/Imagn Images)

NASCAR FINES CARSON HOCEVAR FOR ENDANGERING SAFETY OFFICIALS AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY

There were no other injuries in the wreck.

Daniel Suarez competed in the Bank of America Roval 400 in Charlotte on Sunday. He finished seventh in the race. It was one of his best finishes of the 2025 season.

Daniel Suarez at the Pocono track

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 21, 2025. (Matthew O'Haren/Imagn Images)

Suarez has competed for Trackhouse Racing in the No. 99 Chevy since 2021. He finished 10th in the standings in 2022.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

