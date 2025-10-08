NASCAR star Daniel Suarez's family involved in terrifying car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez revealed Tuesday that his family was involved a frightening car crash and showed pictures of the damage on his social media account.

The entire SUV appeared to be completely totaled. He credited the vehicle with saving the lives of his wife, mother and mother-in-law.

"What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother and mother in law. Yesterday was a very scary day," he wrote on X. "Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive."

Officials told WCNC in Charlotte the crash occurred along North Carolina 73 in eastern Lincoln County.

Julia Suarez was driving west on the highway and was going to make a left turn when she got rear-ended and pushed into the eastbound lanes, crashing into two other vehicles in the process, North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the station. The three occupants in the car were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries in the wreck.

Daniel Suarez competed in the Bank of America Roval 400 in Charlotte on Sunday. He finished seventh in the race. It was one of his best finishes of the 2025 season.

Suarez has competed for Trackhouse Racing in the No. 99 Chevy since 2021. He finished 10th in the standings in 2022.