Gunther defeats Goldberg in WWE legend's retirement match; Seth Rollins appears to suffer knee injury

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg gave it his all in an effort to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event but came up just short.

It the final match of Goldberg’s illustrious career on Saturday, which took place in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. For weeks, Gunther taunted Goldberg and goaded him into one final match of his pro wrestling career.

Goldberg came out to a crowd eager to get one final glimpse of the legend. Unfortunately, for him, Gunther was on his A-game throughout the match. Gunther avoided a spear, which took out referee Charles Robinson.

Gunther used the opportunity to remove Goldberg’s knee brace and use it as a weapon. But Goldberg had one, final sign of life. As Gunther got back into the ring, Goldberg stalked him and hit him with the spear. He then lifted Gunther up and hit the Jackhammer. Goldberg crawled over for the pin as a new referee entered the ring. But Gunther kicked out right before the count of three.

Gunther was able to take over from there and put Goldberg into a sleeper hold. Goldberg passed out and Gunther was declared the winner.

As the dust settled, Goldberg thanked friends, family and fans for coming out to support him one last time.

Before the main event match took place, WWE fans were thrown for a loop when LA Knight pinned Seth Rollins in a shocking upset.

Rollins appeared to suffer a knee injury during the match. He needed to have medical personnel come to check out him for a few minutes. He gave it a go for another few minutes, but Knight ended the match quickly.

It appeared Rollins suffered the tweak on one of the aerial moves he performed on Knight. Videos posted to social media showed Rollins getting helped to the back.

Elsewhere, Solo Sikoa retained the United States Championship over Jimmy Uso.

Randy Orton, with Jelly Roll in his corner, defeated Drew McIntyre, who had Logan Paul backing him. McIntyre got the last lick in when he dropped Jelly Roll with a Claymore.

It appears Orton and Jelly Roll are angling toward a tag-team match against McIntyre and Paul in less than a month.