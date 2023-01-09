Nakobe Dean believes Georgia is the new college football dynasty

Nakobe Dean likely stood on the SoFi Stadium field and had massive flashbacks to this time a year ago when the confetti was showering over him after winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game over Alabama.

This time, though, the Philadelphia Eagles linebacker was supporting his former teammates, who set a new record for the most points ever scored in a national championship in their 65-7 blowout victory.

Winning back-to-back titles in college football is a rare feat, which is why Dean believes the Bulldogs are the new dynasty in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’d like to think so," he told Fox News Digital on the field at SoFi Stadium. "I’m a little biased, though, being my school [and] being where I played at. I’d love to think so."

Dean was a defensive playmaker for the Bulldogs last season, and he played that role all the way to the end to stop Bryce Young from moving the ball and allowing Stetson Bennett to lead the Bulldogs to a victory.

GEORGIA DEMOLISHES TCU, SETS NEW CFP RECORD TO WIN BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bennett did have too much trouble finding offense in this game. He was responsible for six total touchdowns, four through the air and two rushing, as he eventually got a curtain call thanks to head coach Kirby Smart just as the fourth quarter got underway.

"It’s great. It’s great seeing my brothers that I played with, came to college with just make it here and win again. It’s all about them," Dean said.

Of course, Georgia still plays in the SEC, which has been ruled by Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide for quite some time. But after taking them down in the national title game last season, and then going undefeated this year, Dean doesn’t want to hear the comparisons.

"Ain’t no new Alabama. They’re the first Georgia," he said. "That’s what they do. Go Dawgs!"

In that win over Alabama last year to win it all, Dean had four total tackles and one pass defended. His impressive junior season saw six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 72 combined tackles, and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Dean was pegged to be a high draft pick, but teams were reportedly concerned about his size at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, which isn’t the prototypical measurements for linebackers in the NFL. He also opted against getting pectoral surgery.

KIRBY SMART STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATING GEORGIA ON DAMAR HAMLIN'S INJURY BEFORE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Eagles would eventually scoop him up in the third round (83rd overall), and Dean has been playing in a reserve role for the NFC’s best team this season.

With no playoff game this week due to the Eagles’ bye, it was a perfect time for Dean to experience another national title game, this time from the stands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He, and the rest of Athens, Georgia, loved the result.