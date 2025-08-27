Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Mystery surrounds Bears rookie as team announces season-long absence due to 'personal' reason

Zah Frazier was a fifth-round pick

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that rookie cornerback Zah Frazier will miss the entire season due to a "personal" reason that has kept him from participating in the team's entire offseason program.

Frazier was a fifth-round pick out of UTSA, but was only able to take the practice field during rookie minicamp due to what general manager Ryan Poles said happened "before he got here."

He was placed on the non-football injury list, Poles called a "complicated deal." 

Zah Frazier

Chicago Bears defensive backs Devin Kirkwood (38) and Zah Frazier (20) warm up during the rookie minicamp at Halas Hall.  (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

"He had a situation that presented itself in a category that I would say (is) personal," Poles told reporters. "As we dug into it, tried to help him out, it revealed itself as something that happened before he got here. So, credit to our staff finding the root cause of what he was going through. 

"So, he’ll be down for the year but he’ll spend time going to meetings, in the weight room and the medical staff preparing for next season to get ready to play."

Zah Frazier on sideline

University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners DB Zah Frazier (11) watches action from the sidelines during the game between the Rice Owls and the University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners on Nov. 11, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Kind of a bummer on the front end," Poles added. "But I think because of everyone’s hard work and care here we got him on the right path."

Frazier has impressive intangibles, running a 4.36 40-yard dash with a nearly 6'3" frame at the NFL Combine. His six interceptions in his final college season were a school record after he struggled to stay on the field in the previous two seasons.

Zah Frazier at combine

 UTSA defensive back Zah Frazier (DB09) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

He was named to the All-AAC First-Team and even spent two seasons playing at a community college in Kansas.

