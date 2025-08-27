Mystery surrounds Bears rookie as team announces season-long absence due to 'personal' reason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that rookie cornerback Zah Frazier will miss the entire season due to a "personal" reason that has kept him from participating in the team's entire offseason program.

Frazier was a fifth-round pick out of UTSA, but was only able to take the practice field during rookie minicamp due to what general manager Ryan Poles said happened "before he got here."

He was placed on the non-football injury list, Poles called a "complicated deal."

"He had a situation that presented itself in a category that I would say (is) personal," Poles told reporters. "As we dug into it, tried to help him out, it revealed itself as something that happened before he got here. So, credit to our staff finding the root cause of what he was going through.

"So, he’ll be down for the year but he’ll spend time going to meetings, in the weight room and the medical staff preparing for next season to get ready to play."

"Kind of a bummer on the front end," Poles added. "But I think because of everyone’s hard work and care here we got him on the right path."

Frazier has impressive intangibles, running a 4.36 40-yard dash with a nearly 6'3" frame at the NFL Combine. His six interceptions in his final college season were a school record after he struggled to stay on the field in the previous two seasons.

He was named to the All-AAC First-Team and even spent two seasons playing at a community college in Kansas.

