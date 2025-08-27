Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deion Sanders 'praying' Shilo Sanders receives another NFL shot

The Bucs waived Shilo Sanders after he threw a punch during the preseason finale

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Deion Sanders expressed hope for his son, Shilo, to find an NFL team after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him ahead of the roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday.

Shilo Sanders joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in the spring. By all accounts, he was performing well enough in training camp to have a shot at making the team. However, he threw a punch at a Buffalo Bills player and was ejected in the final preseason game of 2025. The team then decided to waive him.

Shilo Sanders vs Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach offered his thoughts on the defensive back on Tuesday.

"He's my son, I'm proud of my kids, all of them. And I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports," he said, via ESPN. "That's part of fathering, that's part of parenting, that's part of having a relationship. 

"So, he is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next."

Deion Sanders at a press conference

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Deion Sanders added that he was sure Shilo would be OK one way or the other.

"Shilo's a man of many talents," he said. "I don't know if you guys know -- he's a man of many talents and he's going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that I take care of mine and I've always have, and y'all know what I mean. You better believe that."

Shilo Sanders and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) talks to safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

There’s always the chance that Shilo Sanders could find himself on the practice squad of the Buccaneers or any other team.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

