Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision with competitor during Ironman triathlon in Germany

A 70-year-old motorcyclist died during the Ironman triathlon in Germany on Sunday after being involved in a head-on collision with a competitor, police said.

Police in Hamburg released a statement Sunday confirming that the rider, who was carrying a camera operator at the time, collided with a 26-year-old triathlete during a portion of the race where both lanes were being used by participants.

The incident, which was caught on live coverage of the race, showed athletes going in opposite directions on either side of the road with escort motorcycles driving in the center.

SCOTTISH ULTRA-MARATHON RUNNER DISQUALIFIED FOR USING CAR IN THIRD PLACE FINISH, BLAMES 'MISCOMMUNICATION'

"At 36 (kilometers) (22 miles) of the IRONMAN Hamburg bike course, a motorcycle race vehicle, carrying an official race photographer, was involved in a collision with a race participant," Ironman organizers said in an earlier statement.

"It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event. Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to police, the triathlete was "seriously injured," and the cameraman, 50, suffered from "shock." Both were transported to the hospital. The motorcyclist died on the scene.

"A closure of the race track was unavoidable in the area of ​​the accident site," police said in a press release. "Coming from the city center, the athletes had to get off in front of the accident site and cross it over the dike. In the direction of the city center, the race track was briefly diverted."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The live stream ended as a result of the fatal crash, but the race continued.

"We are devastated by this tragic accident," a statement from race organizers later read. "On a day meant to be a celebration of the human spirit, we instead mourn the loss of a member of our triathlon community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.