Montpellier joins PSG at the top of Ligue 1

Montpellier scored three second-half 0 win over Ajaccio at the Stade de la Mosson on Saturday.

The victory moves Montpellier level on points with PSG, although the capital club can take back the top spot with a win or draw at Nice on Sunday.

Montpellier always looked to be the club to open the scoring, but the hosts had to wait until the 53rd minute when Younes Belhanda converted a penalty kick after Henri Bedimo was fouled inside the penalty area by Ajaccio's Benjamin Andre.

Olivier Giroud set up the second goal for Remy Cabella in the 65th minute before Giroud found the back of the net himself two minutes later, netting his league-leading 16th goal with a wonderful volley that put Montpellier out of reach.

The hosts have now claimed wins in their last four matches, while Ajaccio saw its six-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

Auxerre 1, Lorient 1

Auxerre, France - Auxerre failed to move out of the bottom three on Saturday as the home side conceded a stoppage-time equalizer to 10-man Lorient in a 1-1 match.

Willy Boly had Auxerre in front after 18 minutes, while Lorient goalkeeper Fabien Audard was sent off two minutes later for handling the ball outside his own penalty area.

But the visitors showed plenty of fight and claimed an unlikely point in stoppage time when Innocent Emeghara met Mathieu Coutadeur's corner kick at the near post and redirected it past goalkeeper Olivier Sorin with his head.

Lorient has drawn its last four games in Ligue 1 with Auxerre sitting two points adrift of safety.

Caen 2, Lyon 1

Lyon, France - Lyon fell further off the title pace on Saturday as the club sustained a 2-1 defeat at home against relegation-threatened Caen.

The visitors beat Lyon earlier this season and completed the double on Saturday with Romain Hamouma opening the scoring after 13 minutes for Caen, while Livio Nabab doubled the advantage in the second half.

Lisandro Lopez managed to pull a goal back from the penalty spot four minutes from time for Lyon, but the result leaves them 10 points back of the leaders, while Caen moves three points clear of the relegation zone.

Valenciennes 1, Nancy 0

Valenciennes, France - Valenciennes snatched a last-gasp win on Saturday against Nancy as Mamadou Samassa scored the lone goal in stoppage time of a 1-0 win.

Valenciennes came close to scoring in the first half when Brazilian defender Gil struck the crossbar. The hosts were also denied on a good scoring chance in the second half by a goal line clearance from Nancy's Massadio Haidara.

But in the dying minutes, Samassa claimed all three points for his team when he scored from close range following a scramble in front of goal.

Rennes 1, Sochaux 0

Rennes, France - A first-half goal from Mevlut Erding was enough for Rennes to claim a 1-0 win against last-place Sochaux on Saturday.

Erding's goal arrived after 15 minutes when he headed home Jonathan Pitroipa's cross, while Rennes came close to adding another goal before halftime when a volley from Vincent Pajot struck the crossbar.

Sochaux didn't offer up much in attack but the visitors still had a chance to claim a point in the 89th minute when a shot from Charlie Davies just barely sailed over the crossbar, extending Sochaux's winless streak to nine games.

Brest 1, Dijon 1

Brest, France - Brest snatched a late draw against Dijon on Saturday as Santiago Gentiletti scored three minutes into stoppage time to level the match at 1-1 for Brest.

Dijon's Gael Kakuta scored his first goal of the campaign in the 76th minute to put the visitors in front, while Brest was reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute when Issam Jemaa picked up a second yellow card.

But despite playing a man down, the home side grabbed an unlikely point as Gentiletti scored just before the final whistle to move Brest five points clear of the drop zone.