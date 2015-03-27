Montpellier holds PSG

PSG dropped points for the third time in its last five matches, as an early red card to Mamadou Sakho hurt the Ligue 1 leaders in a 1-1 tie against Montpellier in a match both sides finished with 10 men Sunday.

Sakho was sent off after just 10 minutes and PSG still took the lead on a goal from Maxwell in the 36th minute, but Montpellier answered just before the hour through Remy Cabella and held on for the draw after losing Younes Belhanda.

PSG remained atop the standings as second-place Marseille, even on points, and third-place Lyon, one-point back, also tied Sunday.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended two matches, PSG was already without its top scorer - and the top scorer in Ligue 1. Despite his absence, PSG responded for an early lead despite being down a man but could not hold the edge.

Cabella's goal was enough for Montpellier to grab a point, even though it was down a man after the 65th minute when Belhanda was sent off.

Defending Ligue 1 champion Montpellier has struggled this season, but the draw makes the side unbeaten in four, although three of those results are ties.

Marseille 2, Nice 2

Marseille, France - Fabrice Abriel scored in the 89th minute as Nice grabbed a point in Marseille with a 2-2 draw Sunday at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1.

Andrew Ayew and Mathieu Valbuena, who also missed a penalty, put Marseille in front twice, but Dario Cvitanich pulled the first goal back and Abriel notched the late goal to split the points.

Nice secured points for the third time in its last four games, and climbed to 14th in the standings on 13 points.

Marseille kept pace with PSG, which also tied Sunday, 1-1 against Montpellier, but sits in second place on goal differential.

Bordeaux 4, Lorient 0

Lorient, France - Jussie and Ludovic Obraniak scored in the first half to lift Bordeaux to an easy 4-0 win over Lorient on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir in Ligue 1.

Henri Saivet and Yoan Gouffran added second-half goals for Bordeaux, which won its second straight to climb to fifth place in the standings.

Lorient lost for the third time in its last four games and is winless in seven straight. Lorient is 11th place on 15 points.

Sochaux 1, Lyon 1

Montbeliard, France - Slovan Privat scored with 19 minutes to play as Sochaux tied Lyon, 1-1, on Sunday at the Stade Auguste Bonal in Ligue 1 to extend its recent strong run of form.

Sochaux is just 18th place on 11 points, but has a win and two draws over its last four matches.

Lyon extended its unbeaten streak to four matches, and sits third in the table on 22 points, just one point out of first place.