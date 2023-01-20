MLS pro Anton Walkes collided with another boat prior to death, preliminary investigation reveals

Details surrounding the death of Anton Walkes, a Major League Soccer player who was a defenseman for Charlotte FC , were revealed in a preliminary report on Friday and indicated that the 25-year-old professional athlete collided with a boat before succumbing to his injuries at hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Fox News Digital in a statement that Walkes and another person were riding an 11-foot Yamaha personal watercraft at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when they collided into a 46- foot Scarab cabin boat near the Miami Marine Stadium basin.

Walkes, who was not driving at the time of the accident, was found by paramedics "unconscious in the water."

He received CPR on the shore before being transported to an area hospital, where he later died early Thursday morning as a result of his injuries.

"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," MLS said in a tweet. "Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."

"We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."

Walkes, who is originally from England, had been playing in MLS full-time since 2020. He joined Atlanta United in 2017 and then rejoined in 2020 prior to the coronavirus-impacted season and played for the club for two years. He joined Charlotte in 2022 and appeared in 23 matches.

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Charlotte FC team owner David Tepper.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.



