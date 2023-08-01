Expand / Collapse search
Major League Soccer
Published

MLS club places Bruce Arena on leave over probe into 'allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks'

Arena has the most wins as a coach in MLS history

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
The New England Revolution placed Bruce Arena on administrative leave on Tuesday following allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate remarks."

Arena was not at team activities on Sunday or Monday, and players were told he would not be around for some time, The Athletic reported. Technical director Curt Onalfo and assistant coach Richie Williams would help coach the squad in the interim with a Leagues Cup match against Atlas set for Thursday.

Bruce Arena in 2019

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena has been placed on leave while Major League Soccer investigates allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate remarks."

"The New England Revolution organization has placed Coach Arena on administrative leave as a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks," the club said in a statement. 

"The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation."

Bruce Arena vs Atlanta United

New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena watches the action. The Revolution beat Atlanta United, 2-1. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It is unknown publicly what Arena was alleged to have said.

Arena is one of the most well known coaches on the American side of the sport. He is the all-time leader in wins in Major Leagues Soccer and has five MLS Cup titles. He coached the U.S. men’s national team from 1996 to 2008.

Bruce Arena and Jim Curtin

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin, left, and New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena share a moment before a game between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Arena has been with the D.C. United, New York Red Bulls and Los Angeles Galaxy. He joined the Revolution in 2019 and is the sporting director.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.