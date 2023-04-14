Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

MLB umpire leaves hospital 2 days after taking 89 mph throw to head

Larry Vanover left Wednesday's Yankees-Guardians game

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

MLB umpire Larry Vanover has been released from a hospital after spending a couple of nights there following a throw to his head.

In a game Wednesday, New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka launched a double off the center field wall that scored a run. Oswaldo Cabrera rounded third, so the Guardians tried for a relay throw home.

Infielder Andres Gimenez's throw hit Vanover in the head from close range.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Umpire Larry Vanover is checked out by a trainer after getting hit by a thrown ball from Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field April 12, 2023, in Cleveland.

Umpire Larry Vanover is checked out by a trainer after getting hit by a thrown ball from Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field April 12, 2023, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Vanover fell to the grass and stood up just a few seconds later. He walked off the field on his own alongside a trainer shortly after. The throw was clocked at 89 mph.

The 67-year-old will sit out until he is cleared by MLB's medical staff.

While the ball ricocheted away from everyone, Cabrera came around to score, making it a two-run double. Gimenez was charged with a tough error.

Home plate umpire Larry Vanover calls a game between the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park April 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Home plate umpire Larry Vanover calls a game between the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park April 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

ROCKIES MASCOT TACKLED BY FAN DURING GAME; DENVER POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION

Vanover had "a pretty good-sized knot," fellow umpire Chris Guccione told The Athletic, which also noted that Vanover was partially coherent and didn't realize he was struck with a ball.

Aaron Boone, left, of the New York Yankees argues a review call with home plate umpires Chris Guccione, right, and Larry Vanover after being ejected from a game during the first inning at Progressive Field April 12, 2023, in Cleveland.

Aaron Boone, left, of the New York Yankees argues a review call with home plate umpires Chris Guccione, right, and Larry Vanover after being ejected from a game during the first inning at Progressive Field April 12, 2023, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The incident came shortly after Vanover ejected Aaron Boone in the first inning of the game, which the Yankees won, 4-3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vanover has umped in the big leagues since 1991 and was the crew chief of the 2016 World Series, when Cleveland fell to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. He's umpired two All-Star Games and was recently a part of the 2023 World Baseball Classic crew.