MLB umpire leaves hospital 2 days after taking 89 mph throw to head

MLB umpire Larry Vanover has been released from a hospital after spending a couple of nights there following a throw to his head.

In a game Wednesday, New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka launched a double off the center field wall that scored a run. Oswaldo Cabrera rounded third, so the Guardians tried for a relay throw home.

Infielder Andres Gimenez's throw hit Vanover in the head from close range.

Vanover fell to the grass and stood up just a few seconds later. He walked off the field on his own alongside a trainer shortly after. The throw was clocked at 89 mph.

The 67-year-old will sit out until he is cleared by MLB's medical staff.

While the ball ricocheted away from everyone, Cabrera came around to score, making it a two-run double. Gimenez was charged with a tough error.

Vanover had "a pretty good-sized knot," fellow umpire Chris Guccione told The Athletic, which also noted that Vanover was partially coherent and didn't realize he was struck with a ball.

The incident came shortly after Vanover ejected Aaron Boone in the first inning of the game, which the Yankees won, 4-3.

Vanover has umped in the big leagues since 1991 and was the crew chief of the 2016 World Series, when Cleveland fell to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. He's umpired two All-Star Games and was recently a part of the 2023 World Baseball Classic crew.