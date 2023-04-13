Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Rockies
Published

Rockies mascot tackled by fan during game; Denver police launch investigation

The person in the costume sustained an injury, per police

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Denver police have opened an investigation after the Colorado Rockies' mascot was tackled by a fan.

The dinosaur mascot named Dinger was tackled on Monday in Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals while dancing on top of the home team's dugout.

Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger holds an empty Powerade bucket after a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Aug. 14, 2019, in Denver.

After the fan attacked, a mascot handler quickly intervened.

The fan, however, was not detained or identified right away – his face isn't seen clearly in the video – but police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.

Police said the person in the mascot costume was injured, and the suspect is wanted for simple assault.

Denver police released a photo of the suspect accused of hitting the Colorado Rockies mascot.

Dinger, the Colorado Rockies mascot, before the Los Angeles Dodgers game at Coors Field on April 8, 2022, in Denver.

Dinger has been the team's mascot since 1994, one year after the franchise began to play.

The mascot was involved in a controversy in 2021 when a fan was shouting his name, but people thought the fan was shouting the n-word instead.

Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger performs before a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Rockies won the game on Monday, 7-4.