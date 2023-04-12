Yankees’ Aaron Boone goes ballistic, gets ejected after controversial call by umpires ends in Guardians’ favor

The new MLB rules came into question in Wednesday’s matinee between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, and it led to Yankees manager Aaron Boone getting tossed early.

With one out and runners on second and third base for Cleveland, Josh Naylor flared one to center field where Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks came charging in. He ended up sliding, and in real time he looked to just catch it before it hit the ground.

Not only that, but the inning was also set to end after he doubled off the runner at second base.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But that’s when things got weird.

A full commercial break returned to the four umpires discussing what happened in the half inning.

MEMBER OF CHEATING ASTROS TEAM DISHES ON SCANDAL, KNEW WHAT PITCH WAS COMING ON KEY ALCS HOMER

"Very interesting conference on the mound," YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said. "All four umpires. The Guardians are off the field, [and] they showed the replay of the catch on the big board in left field, and the crowd went nuts because it’s clear that Hicks did not hold on."

After discussion, the umpires overturned the call, which led to a run for the Guardians instead of an inning-ending double play.

Now, the new MLB rules state that a team has 15 seconds after the ball is deemed dead to challenge the call on the field. Guardians manager Terry Francona did no such thing, but rather the umpires made the decision to overturn the call after a long break.

Boone immediately went on the field to question the umpires’ decision, not the play at hand. It was clear that Hicks trapped the ball instead of catching it, which would’ve led to Steven Kwan scoring anyway. What Boone was mad about was the initial call on the field being overturned without the challenge of Francona.

YANKEES PITCHERS HAD OVER $320,000 WORTH OF BELONGINGS STOLEN FROM THEIR TAMPA HOMES LAST YEAR

Boone ended up getting tossed and gave the umpires his money’s worth before heading to the showers early. After having an initial conversation that seemed pretty civil, Boone went berserk when he was tossed, getting in the umpires’ faces before walking off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The damage, unfortunately for the Yankees, wasn’t over as the inning resumed. Josh Bell’s single to right field ended up scoring Jose Ramirez to make it a 2-0 game.