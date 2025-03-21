MLB removes 'diversity' from careers page amid Trump-mandated DEI purge

MLB has removed "diversity" references from its careers page amid President Donald Trump's recent executive orders aimed at rolling back DEI initiatives.

A recent Trump executive order includes directives for federal agencies to combat DEI in the private sector, and MLB has taken a step to comply. The independent website cupofcoffeenews.com was the first outlet to report the removal of MLB's "diversity" references Friday.

MLB addressed the removal of its "diversity" references in a statement Friday.

"Our values on diversity remain unchanged," MLB said. "We are in the process of evaluating our programs for any modifications to eligibility criteria that are needed to ensure our programs are compliant with federal law as they continue forward."

However, the MLB careers page still includes a reference to inclusion and images of gay pride flags.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred launched a Diversity Pipeline Program in 2016, which resulted in over 400 assisted hires.

In October 2023, a federal civil rights complaint was filed against MLB for racially discriminatory programs by the nonprofit conservative public interest organization America First Legal, alongside the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The complaint claimed MLB’s official website presents at least four unlawful employment and contracting programs, citing the MLB Diversity Pipeline Program, the Diversity Fellowship Program, the Diversity in Ticket Sales Training Program and the Diverse Business Partners Program.

After an owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, last month, Manfred announced MLB was evaluating the interpretation of federal law.

"Our values, particularly our values on diversity, remain unchanged. But another value that is pretty important to us is we always try to comply with what the law is," Manfred said. "There seems to be an evolution going on here. We’re following that very carefully.

"Obviously, when things get a little more settled, we’ll examine each of our programs and make sure that while the values remain the same that we’re also consistent with what the law requires."

The General Services Administration (GSA) announced changes in February to the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) meant to align with the president's executive order aimed at restoring meritocracy and ending discrimination in the public and private sectors. The move reverses previous Biden administration executive orders that made it mandatory to consider DEI when reviewing contract proposals.

Trump's day one executive order, which the GSA is aligning its actions with, directed the federal contracting process to "be streamlined to enhance speed and efficiency, reduce costs, and require Federal contractors and subcontractors to comply with our civil-rights laws."

The order also commanded the Office of Federal Contract Compliance to "immediately cease" promoting "diversity" and any encouragement of federal contractors and subcontractors to engage in affirmative action-like efforts that consider race, color, sex, sexual preference, religion or national origin when making hiring decisions.

Trump's order added that the heads of each executive agency must begin including contractual language that requires federal contractors to agree to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws.

Language associated with DEI principles was also ordered removed from any federal acquisition, contracting, grant or financial assistance procedures.

An appeals court on Friday lifted a block on President Donald Trump 's executive orders ending federal support for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.