©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MLB Players Association head Tony Clark likely to stay on in role

Clark took over being union head in late 2013

Associated Press
Tony Clark appears likely to stay on as head of the baseball players’ association.

"There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I am more than committed to continue to do it," the former All-Star first baseman told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. Clark appears likely to stay on as head of the baseball players’ association. Clark, who took over as union head in late 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner, led the union during labor negotiations in 2016 and during the deal in March that followed a 99-day lockout. The new agreement expires in December 2026.  (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Now 50, Clark took over as union head in late 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner. Clark led the union during labor negotiations in 2016 and during the deal in March that followed a 99-day lockout. The new agreement expires in December 2026.

Bruce Meyer headed the day-to-day bargaining during the most recent talks and was promoted last week to deputy executive director from senior director of collective bargaining and legal.

The union’s key decisions are made by a 38-man executive committee, which includes an eight-man executive subcommittee. Seven of the eight members of the executive subcommittee made $12 million or more in 2021 and the other made $3.5 million.

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals, Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees and Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels talk on the field during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

While the executive subcommittee voted 8-0 against approving the five-year contract, team player representatives voted 26-4 in favor, leaving the overall ballot at 26-12 for ratification.

Clark said voices are heard from lower-paid members of the union.

"The veteran players were the most vocal players about improving the system for the younger players," Clark said. "They recognize the changes that were happening in the game and they recognize because they are in the clubhouse with the young players and wanting to let them know that they had their back when sitting down to negotiate."

American League All-Stars Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watch during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The agreement included a $50 million annual bonus pool for players not yet eligible for arbitration.

Clark said players pushed for "the acknowledgment that younger players were delivering more value and needed to realize more of that value."