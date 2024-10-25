MLB legend Dave Winfield remembers Fernando Valenzuela ahead of World Series Game 1

Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield was 0-for-3 in five plate appearances against Fernando Valenzuela in Game 3 of the 1981 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Valenzuela and the Dodgers won the game on their way to a World Series title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star pitcher was on the minds of the Dodgers and several other baseball figures, including Winfield, before Game 1 on Friday night as the two teams started their latest World Series matchup. Valenzuela died earlier in the week, and the Dodgers honored him with a No. 34 patch on their World Series jerseys.

Winfield recalled Valenzuela’s impact on baseball in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Fernando was a great player," Winfield said. "He didn’t look like a baseball player, but he certainly was an awesome presence on the field. We faced him in the World Series in 1981. We had never seen him before. He was a rookie, he ends up being Cy Young Award winner, All-Star and all that.

FOLLOW GAME 2 OF THE WORLD SERIES ON FOX SPORTS

"He passed away the other day. People are really feeling bad out here in L.A. about him, because he was an icon. He was a legend. He was a part of the community. He’ll be missed greatly."

The 63-year-old died at a Los Angeles hospital. He had reportedly been battling an illness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," Dodgers team president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.