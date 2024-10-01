Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela hospitalized with health complications: reports

Retired pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who rose to prominence during more than a decade-long career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been hospitalized.

Valenzuela suffered an unspecified health issue, according to multiple reports.

The 63-year-old was in the booth for the Spanish-language broadcast last week for the Dodgers' series against the San Diego Padres.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Valenzuela is not expected to be available for his broadcast duties during MLB's postseason. The playoffs began Tuesday, but the Dodgers don't start postseason play until Oct. 5.

TelevisaUnivision also reported the news about Valenzuela's health status.

"Fernando Valenzuela is in the hospital with health problems after stepping away from his duties with the Dodgers last week," TelevisaUnivision's David Faitelson wrote in a translated social media post.

Valenzuela made his major league debut in 1980 with the Dodgers. He was named to six All-Star teams during his 11-year run in Los Angeles and was a member of the Dodgers' 1981 World Series team.

Valenzuela also made history that season by becoming the only player to win the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

He was also a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and led the national league in wins in 1986. Valenzuela's accomplishments ignited "Fernandomania."

The Dodgers celebrated "Fernandomania" over three days in August 2023.

His No. 34 is one of 12 retired by the Dodgers. He was also inducted into the Dodgers' Ring of Honor, becoming the 14th member of the group.

Valenzuela won 173 games and has a career 3.54 ERA.

Fox News Digital contacted the Dodgers but did not immediately receive a response.

