Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela hospitalized with health complications: reports

The retired pitcher is a member of the Dodgers' Ring of Honor

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Retired pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who rose to prominence during more than a decade-long career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been hospitalized. 

Valenzuela suffered an unspecified health issue, according to multiple reports. 

The 63-year-old was in the booth for the Spanish-language broadcast last week for the Dodgers' series against the San Diego Padres.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Valenzuela is not expected to be available for his broadcast duties during MLB's postseason. The playoffs began Tuesday, but the Dodgers don't start postseason play until Oct. 5.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fernando Valenzuela attends a Dodgers game

Fernando Valenzuela throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TelevisaUnivision also reported the news about Valenzuela's health status.

"Fernando Valenzuela is in the hospital with health problems after stepping away from his duties with the Dodgers last week," TelevisaUnivision's David Faitelson wrote in a translated social media post.

SHOHEI OHTANI FALLS SHORT OF TRIPLE CROWN IN DODGERS' SEASON FINALE

Valenzuela made his major league debut in 1980 with the Dodgers. He was named to six All-Star teams during his 11-year run in Los Angeles and was a member of the Dodgers' 1981 World Series team.

Fernando Valenzuela waves to fans

Sounded by family, Fernando Valenzuela waves to fans as the Dodgers retired his jersey number Aug. 11, 2023.  (Jason Armon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Valenzuela also made history that season by becoming the only player to win the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

He was also a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and led the national league in wins in 1986. Valenzuela's accomplishments ignited "Fernandomania."

A view of a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap

A Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap in the dugout during a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park April 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Getty Images)

The Dodgers celebrated "Fernandomania" over three days in August 2023.

His No. 34 is one of 12 retired by the Dodgers. He was also inducted into the Dodgers' Ring of Honor, becoming the 14th member of the group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Valenzuela won 173 games and has a career 3.54 ERA.

Fox News Digital contacted the Dodgers but did not immediately receive a response.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.