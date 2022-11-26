Ex-Mets pitcher, free-agent Trevor Williams, attempts to woo MLB teams with ‘Black Friday' advertisement

The day after Thanksgiving, better known as Black Friday, is the biggest shopping day of the year, and free agent pitcher Trevor Williams used the day to sell himself.

The righthander most recently pitched for the New York Mets after he was acquired in a trade during the 2021 season.

The ad even mentioned Williams' so-called prowess at the plate and the outfield. But Williams does not pick up a bat anymore due to Major League Baseball's adoption of a universal DH last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 30-year-old pitcher will likely have suitors in free agency. He is coming off a solid year in the New York where he was able to deliver quality innings for the Mets both as a starter and reliever.

TWO-TIME MVP UNDERGOES TOMMY JOHN SURGERY, LIKELY OUT UNTIL MAY: REPORTS

Williams finished with a 3.21 ERA over 30 appearances last season, including nine starts. He also struck out 84 batters and even recorded a save.

"Black Friday Free Agent Sale! Today only! 2 for 1 Deal: Buy one Trevor Williams the RHP and also get Trevor Williams the LHH Corner Outfielder!" Williams wrote.

A return to the Mets for the 2023 season is unlikely. According to the New York Post, the organization believes Williams will go to a team where he can be primarily used in a starting role.

The Mets are also weighing whether to bring back another free agent pitcher, two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.

Injuries limited deGrom to 26 starts over the last two seasons, but he remains widely regarded as one of the top pitchers in the league.

The Mets decided to trade for pitchers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham, who were both on the Miami Marlins roster last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a starter in 2022, Williams was 2-4 with a 4.19 ERA.