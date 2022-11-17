Expand / Collapse search
MLB commissioner announces where 2024 All-Star Game will be played

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will welcome the best in the game

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday where the 2024 All-Star Game will be played. 

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will welcome the best of the best in Arlington. 

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers, the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Manfred said in a statement. 

"The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances, and Globe Life Field served as a terrific host for the 2020 postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

A view of Globe Life Field before a game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers Oct. 5, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

The game will be played July 16, 2024, and will be MLB’s 94th Midsummer Classic. 

The "difficult circumstances" was a reference to the shortened 2020 season that needed to be logistically perfect to ensure a regular season and postseason could be played with minimal COVID-19 scares. Globe Life Field served as a home for postseason games, and the Los Angeles Dodgers eventually defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the park to win it all. 

Globe Life Field was also one of two stadiums to have fans in the stands, though heavily restricted, during the 2020 campaign.

It was also the first year that Globe Life Field was open. The ballpark with a retractable roof cost about $1.2 billion to build. The Rangers paid for half of the stadium, while the City of Arlington paid the rest. 

The left field seats where Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball was caught prior to a regular season game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers Oct. 5, 2022, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

"The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game," Rangers majority owner and managing partner Ray Davis said. "With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic."

The host city and stadium for the All-Star Game aren't drawn out of a hat or through a lottery. Instead, the league tries to give every major league city a fair shot and considers when cites last hosted the game. 

Arlington and Globe Life Field will have to wait their turn, however. Seattle will be home to next year’s All-Star festivities. T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, will host the game's top players for the first time since 2001. 

A view of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, during a game between the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers July 10, 2022.

The Philadelphia Phillies have already been named to host the 2026 Midsummer Classic to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence at Independence Hall. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.