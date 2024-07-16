Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

MLB announcer gets mixed reaction after joking about Ingrid Andress' rehab announcement

Howie Rose said his ears are 'in rehab' with Andress

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The jokes ran rampant about Ingrid Andress' national anthem performance and her ensuing rehab announcement, but one of them did not land quite smoothly.

Andress said Tuesday that she would check herself into a rehab facility after admitting that she was "drunk" during her national anthem performance at the MLB Home Run Derby.

Andress, 32, went viral on social media after performing the national anthem at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday night. Fans online criticized the singer’s pitch, with some calling it among "the worst national anthem renditions ever."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ingrid Andress and Howie Rose

Howie Rose said his ears are "in rehab," along with Ingrid Andress. (Getty Images/IMAGN)

Home Run Derby participant Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies was even seen smirking when the broadcast panned to him during the anthem.

Social media was quick to react to Andress, and they were pretty hard with their reviews - including New York Mets radio announcer Howie Rose.

"Just a thought. What must the rejected auditions for anthem singer at the Home Run Derby have sounded like?" Rose posted on X Tuesday morning.

However, when someone notified him that Andress was checking herself into rehab, Rose cracked one more.

"I will make sure my ears say hi to her. They’re in rehab too."

Some of the responses were not too kind to Rose.

Ingrid Andress sings

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Howie I normally like your sense of humor, but this ain’t it man," wrote one user.

"Wow! Disappointing to hear you speak so nasty about someone who came forward about struggling with addiction," added another.

Said another, "Love and respect you Howie, but this is cruel and wildly out of line."

Some responses were kind, though.

ROOKIE PHENOM PAUL SKENES SHINES IN HITLESS ALL-STAR GAME OUTING

Rose admitted he might have dropped the ball.

"Okay, maybe that was harsh. Can’t all be gems," he wrote later.

"I'm not gonna bulls--- y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress' statement read. 

"I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is, I hear it's super fun." 

Ingrid Andress sings

Ingrid Andress performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 6, 2023 in Chicago. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andress is a country music artist who had a breakthrough single, "More Hearts Than Mine," in 2019, which peaked at 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also co-written songs recorded by other artists. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.