Pittsburgh Pirates

Rookie phenom Paul Skenes shines in hitless All-Star Game outing

Paul Skenes is the youngest starter of the ASG since Doc Gooden in 1986

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The youngest starter in an MLB All-Star Game since Doc Gooden in 1986 let everyone know why he got the nod.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes was tabbed as the National League's starting pitcher on Friday, understandably so.

Just a year after getting drafted first overall, Skenes took the bump in Arlington and faced the best of what the American League has to offer.

Paul Skenes in All-Star Game

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

His first pitch to hit-machine Steven Kwan was 98 mph. He then threw a devastating 94 mph sinker, and he induced a popup to short on a 100 mph heater. 

After getting Gunnar Henderson to ground out weakly back to him, he did walk Juan Soto to bring up Aaron Judge — but Judge grounded out on the first pitch. He got four swings and misses in his 16 pitches.

His night was over after just one inning, but in facing those four studs, he proved he belongs.

Paul Skenes on bump

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Skenes isn't qualified for the ERA title, and he probably won't be at all this season, considering he was called up in May. But, 1.90 is still an insane number.

He's struck out 11.8 batters per nine innings, which is the second-best mark in baseball among those who have pitched at least 50 innings. His ERA is also the second-best mark given the requirement, behind only Reynaldo Lopez's 1.88.

Skenes has taken two no-hitters deep into games — one through six, and another through seven innings, but pitch counts refrained him from potentially putting his name in the history books.

Paul Skenes about to pitch

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It's only been 11 starts for the 22-year-old, but he is certainly living up to the hype.

