Ingrid Andress admits she was ‘drunk’ during MLB Home Run Derby national anthem performance, checks into rehab

Andress, 32, said she was checking herself into a facility

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Country music singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress said Tuesday she has checked herself into a rehab facility after admitting that she was "drunk" during her national anthem performance at The MLB Home Run Derby.

Andress, 32, went viral on social media after performing the national anthem at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Monday night. Fans online criticized the singer’s pitch, with some calling it among "the worst national anthem renditions ever."

Ingrid Andress sings

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

But Andress addressed the issue on X Tuesday afternoon, admitting that she was "drunk" and plans to check herself into rehab.

"I'm not gonna bulls--- y'all, I was drunk last night," her statement read. 

"I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is, I hear it's super fun." 

Ingrid Andress sings

Ingrid Andress performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 6, 2023, in Chicago. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Image)

Andress, a four-time Grammy nominee, is best known for her breakthrough single, "More Hearts Than Mine." The song peaked at 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained on the list for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she released her second-biggest song to date, "Wishful Drinking," in collaboration with country singer Sam Hunt. It also spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 47.

Ingrid Andress sings

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Despite the public criticism of her a cappella version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," social media users on Tuesday responded in support of her recovery. Other artists also expressed their support for her. 

"I’m sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot. You’ve got this. Hang in there," country music star Carly Pearce wrote. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.