Ex-MLB All-Star Mark Grudzielanek under investigation over alleged child abuse: report

Former MLB All-Star and Gold Glove Award recipient Mark Grudzielanek is being investigated by police over an alleged child abuse incident that took place last month in Arizona, reports say.

Grudzielanek, 50, is accused of committing the crime against a 12-year-old boy, TMZ Sports reported, citing police documents.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 26 at around 10:30 p.m. While the details of the event are unclear, sources close to the case told the outlet it stems from an alleged physical altercation.

Grudzielanek was drafted by the New York Mets in 1989 but didn’t sign with the team. He made his MLB debut in 1995 with the Montreal Expos. He would also play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland Indians across 15 seasons.

He was awarded the Gold Glove Award in 2006 as a second baseman for the Royals and posted a .289 batting average in 1,802 professional games.