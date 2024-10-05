Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz addresses upset loss to Texas A&M: 'I apologize to our fans'

Saturday's college football slate only featured one matchup of two teams ranked in the AP Top 25. The ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers traveled to Kyle Field to take on the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies.

While Missouri entered the game as the favorites, the Aggies ultimately cruised to a 41-10 win. Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss was asked if he thought the Aggies shocked their top-10 ranked opponent.

"Most definitely," he said before he laughed. "They thought they was coming to get a piece of cake — easy." Moss ran for a career-high 138 yards and scored three touchdowns during the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texas A&M has now won five games in a row. The Aggies dropped their season opener to Notre Dame.

"We are in a growth mindset... we are trying to grow every single day," first-year Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "We didn’t flinch when we didn’t get the job done against Notre Dame."

NICK SABAN TEASES FORMER NFL RUNNING BACK MARSHAWN LYNCH OVER INFAMOUS SUPER BOWL PLAY

Texas A&M was up 24-0 at halftime and padded the lead when Moss ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter. He burst through a hole in the line and evaded one tackle before simply outrunning everyone for his second score of the day.

"We just wanted to come out and continue to put our foot on their neck," Moss said. "That’s it."

Brady Cook had 186 yards passing with a touchdown for Missouri, which was playing its first road game of the season. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz used his opening statement in the postgame press conference to take responsibility for the team's performance and issued an apology to the fanbase.

"Just a really poor performance by my football team, and it starts with me and I apologize to our fans. It's my responsibility for us to be better. The start at the first half… not being able to convert third downs, not being able to stop them on third down… ultimately (was) the difference in the game."

"We weren’t competitive and that’s not Mizzou football," Drinkwitz added.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 276 yards in his return after missing three games with an injury to his throwing shoulder and Amari Daniels added two rushing scores.

Texas A&M led 10-0 when Luther Burden III looked to have scored on a 75-yard reception. But it was called back when the Tigers were flagged for having an illegal receiver downfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Missouri’s only touchdown came on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Wease that cut the lead to 34-7 with about five minutes left in the third.

Texas A&M will be on a bye week next Saturday, before returning to action against Mississippi State on Oct. 19. Missouri will look to rebound next week when they host Massachusetts..

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.