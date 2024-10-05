Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nick Saban teases former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch over infamous Super Bowl play

Saban picked Miami over Cal in Saturday's ACC showdown

Nick Saban is fitting in well in his new role as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay." 

The former Alabama football coach had his share of friendly digs during Saturday’s broadcast ahead of the heavily anticipated ACC showdown between the California Golden Bears and the Miami Hurricanes. 

Nick Saban at game

Nick Saban walks off the field after it was renamed in his honor at Bryant-Denny Stadium during halftime of Alabama’s win over South Florida. (Gary Cosby Jr./USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

No one was safe, including former NFL running back and Cal alum Marshawn Lynch. 

During the crew’s picks in the matchup between the two teams, Saban picked Miami over Cal, but not without teasing Lynch further about an infamous moment in his career with the Seattle Seahawks. 

"We may disagree on our pick," Saban said, "but I am telling you man, fourth and 1 in the Super Bowl at the 1 (yard-line), I am giving your a-- the ball. Right here"

Pete Carroll talks to Marshawn Lynch

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks talks with running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during a game against the St. Louis Rams at CenturyLink Field Dec. 29, 2013, in Seattle.   (Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images)

CAL FANS BREAK THROUGH ESPN'S 'COLLEGE GAMEDAY' BARRICADES AHEAD OF MIAMI SHOWDOWN

During the 2015 Super Bowl, with the game on the line, Russell Wilson famously opted to throw the ball at the 1-yard-line on fourth down instead of handing the ball off to Lynch. The pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, giving the New England Patriots their fourth Super Bowl title. 

Lynch managed to laugh off the comment, as did the rest of the crew. 

Marshawn Lynch Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) looks to the sideline during the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

"College GameDay" made its first ever appearance in Berkeley Saturday in what is Cal’s first ACC home game in its new conference. 

Despite what a victory on Saturday night would mean in the conference, the Bears are also seeking their first win against a ranked team since beating No. 21 Oregon in 2020.

