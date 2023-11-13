Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State fires 1st-year football coach Zach Arnett

Arnett took over for the late Mike Leach last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mississippi State fired football coach Zach Arnett on Monday.

Arnett was in his first season as the head coach of the Bulldogs. He was named as a replacement for the late Mike Leach, who passed away last December.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zach Arnett vs Auburn

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett reacts during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," Mississippi State athletics director Zac Selmon said in a statement. 

"I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."

MICHIGAN REMAINS NO. 2 IN AP POLL, LOSES TWO FIRST-PLACE VOTES AS TEAM DEALS WITH SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL

Zach Arnett and Jimbo Fisher talk

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett, left, and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher chat at midfield before the football game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Nov. 11, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Selmon praised Arnett for stepping into the leadership role in a trying time for the program.

"Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally."

Greg Knox will serve as the interim head coach.

The Bulldogs lost to Texas A&M on Saturday, 51-10, sparking the change. The Aggies also fired Jimbo Fisher following the game.

Zach Arnett and Hugh Freeze

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze, left, and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett greet each other after the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bulldogs fell to 4-6 with the loss.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.